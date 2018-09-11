BRING ME THE HORIZON - Reading & Leeds 2018 "Walk On" Video Streaming

In the new video below, NME talks to Bring Me The Horizon singer Oli Sykes about their history at Reading & Leeds, and follows the band up to rock the Radio 1 Stage for their epic secret set - kicking off with "Mantra" from new album, amo.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to release amo via Columbia Records on January 11th. Debut track "Mantra" is available for purchase here, and a video for the song can be found below.

Bring Me The Horizon have been on a rocket of a journey over the last few years, selling over 4 million albums globally to date, playing sell out shows in over 40 countries, including two sold out nights at London’s O2 plus wowing a traditionally non rock crowd at Glastonbury Festival in 2016.

Poised now to release their sixth studio album, the band have spent the summer writing and recording in Los Angeles, with Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish handling production. What has transpired is one of their most exhilarating, genre crossing albums to date.

Oli states: “amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we’ve created an album that’s more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we’ve done before.”

Whilst amo will have some surprises, it very much sticks to the bands successful fan pleasing formula of massive stadium bouncing rock songs with huge singalong choruses. A sound that has earned them five A list Radio 1 records to date.

Pre-order options for the new album can be found here.

The band’s 16-city First Love Tour will kick off January 23rd in Nashville, TN and see them perform across the country including stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Laval and more before wrapping February 16th in Las Vegas, NV.

Tour dates:

January

23 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

25 - Orlando, FL - CFE Arena

26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

28 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

29 - Manhattan, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

February

1 - Boston, MA - Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

2 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

4 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

5 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

8 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

9 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

11 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino