BRING ME THE HORIZON Release "In The Dark" Music Video Starring Oscar-Winning Actor FOREST WHITAKER

October 21, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock heavy metal bring me the horizon

BRING ME THE HORIZON Release "In The Dark" Music Video Starring Oscar-Winning Actor FOREST WHITAKER

Sheffield, UK-based 5-piece, Bring Me The Horizon, have released a video for their single, "In The Dark". Starring actor Forest Whitaker, the video was written, directed and edited by frontman Oliver Sykes, and co-directed by Brian Cox.

Says Sykes: "A very special thanks to Forest Whitaker for putting his trust in me & Brian Cox for assisting me in pulling this off. The sound I make at the end of this video kinda sums it all up."



Featured Audio

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews