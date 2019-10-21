BRING ME THE HORIZON Release "In The Dark" Music Video Starring Oscar-Winning Actor FOREST WHITAKER

Sheffield, UK-based 5-piece, Bring Me The Horizon, have released a video for their single, "In The Dark". Starring actor Forest Whitaker, the video was written, directed and edited by frontman Oliver Sykes, and co-directed by Brian Cox.

Says Sykes: "A very special thanks to Forest Whitaker for putting his trust in me & Brian Cox for assisting me in pulling this off. The sound I make at the end of this video kinda sums it all up."