BRING ME THE HORIZON Streaming New Song "Mother Tongue" (Lyric Video)

Sheffield, UK-based, multi-platinum selling band, Bring Me The Horizon, are set to release a new album, Amo, via Columbia Records this Friday, January 25th. The band are streaming the new song "Mother Tongue", which can be heard via the lyric video below, or through the services listed here. Pre-order the new album here.

The band spent last summer writing and recording in Los Angeles, with vocalist Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish handling production.

Amo tracklisting:

"I Apologise If You Feel Something"

"Mantra"

"Nihilist Blues" (featuring Grimes)

"In The Dark"

"Wonderful Life" (featuring Dani Filth)

"Ouch"

"Medicine"

"Sugar Honey Ice & Tea"

"Why You Gotta Kick Me When I'm Down?"

"Fresh Bruises"

"Mother Tongue"

"Heavy Metal" (featuring Rahzel)

"I Don't Know What To Say"

"Mother Tongue" lyric video:

"Medicine" video:

"Wonderful Life" live video:

"Wonderful Life" featuring Dani Filth lyric video:

Produced by Live Nation, BMTH will kick off their North American headline tour on January 23rd in Nashville (see itinerary below), to be followed by shows in South America, Australia and a plethora of festivals around the world. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.



January

23 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Muni Auditorium

25 - Orlando, FL - CFE Arena

26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

28 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

29 - Manhattan, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

30 - Manhattan, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

February

1 - Boston, MA - Tsongas Ctr at UMass Lowell

2 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

4 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

5 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

8 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

9 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

11 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint