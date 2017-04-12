Brisbane’s THE STRANGER Streaming New Single "Solomon's Son"

Brisbane prog-metallers The Stranger are dropping a new cut from their forthcoming self-titled album, due for release on April 21st.

“Solomon's Son” is the latest taste from the record, an epic prog-metal track from this, their debut album. The band's latest music has drawn comparisons to bands such as Protest the Hero and Devin Townsend.

Both singles, “The Whip” and “Solomon's Son”, will be available in Spotify from this Friday, April 14th. Previous single “Divine Intervention” is available in Spotify now to stream.

Adam Merker (Aversions Crown, Lagerstein, Disentomb) from Anderz Debeerz Studio recorded the album with David Castillo (Katatonia, Bloodbath, Opeth) from Ghost Ward Studios on mix duties and Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Caligula’s Horse) from Fascination Street Studios doing final master on the polished, sharp and epic album.

Of the record, Kalen Austin said, "We are absolutely proud of our work on the album and what we are about to embark on, the release of our self-titled debut LP - and ‘The Whip’, we feel, is the epitome of what the record is about - heavy, fun and it's a favourite to play live."

Since its inception, The Stranger has been captivating audiences with their energetic live performances which display the interplay of instrumental virtuosity and lyrical story telling – for which the band has become known. The Stranger has been fortunate enough to share the stage with Australian progressive metal powerhouses Caligula’s Horse and German power metal legends Helloween.