Britain’s SYNAPTIK To Release Sophomore Album In March; “Esc Ctrl” Video Streaming

British heavy metal five-piece, Synaptik, recently announced the re-release of their debut album, The Mechanisms Of Consequence, as a heavier remixed album, due out on January 30th.

The Norwich-based band show no signs of slowing down as they are set to make a huge impact in 2017 by following it up with the release of their sophomore album, Justify & Reason, out March 10th.

For US fans, it’s a double dose of metal as the remix album and the new album, Justify & Reason, will be released as a double album directly via Divebomb Records. The first pre-orders for this collection will be available on February 1st from the band's website.

Synaptik describe Justify & Reason as: "A collection exhibiting real finesse, true technicality but not at the expense of neck-snapping riffs and a progressive air that’s both bracing and intimidatingly menacing."

The UK and US version of Justify & Reason come with different artworks, as seen below.

UK Edition:

US Edition:

Justify & Reason tracklisting:

“The Incredible Machine”

“Human / Inhuman”

“Conscience”

“White Circles”

“Esc Ctrl”

“A Man Dies”

“As I Am As I Was”

“I Am The Ghost” (intro)

“Your Cold Dead Trace”

“Esc Ctrl” video:

Both UK and US editions have the same track listing. However the US version has the remix album as a bonus disc.