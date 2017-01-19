Britain’s SYNAPTIK To Release Sophomore Album In March; “Esc Ctrl” Video Streaming
January 19, 2017, an hour ago
British heavy metal five-piece, Synaptik, recently announced the re-release of their debut album, The Mechanisms Of Consequence, as a heavier remixed album, due out on January 30th.
The Norwich-based band show no signs of slowing down as they are set to make a huge impact in 2017 by following it up with the release of their sophomore album, Justify & Reason, out March 10th.
For US fans, it’s a double dose of metal as the remix album and the new album, Justify & Reason, will be released as a double album directly via Divebomb Records. The first pre-orders for this collection will be available on February 1st from the band's website.
Synaptik describe Justify & Reason as: "A collection exhibiting real finesse, true technicality but not at the expense of neck-snapping riffs and a progressive air that’s both bracing and intimidatingly menacing."
The UK and US version of Justify & Reason come with different artworks, as seen below.
UK Edition:
US Edition:
Justify & Reason tracklisting:
“The Incredible Machine”
“Human / Inhuman”
“Conscience”
“White Circles”
“Esc Ctrl”
“A Man Dies”
“As I Am As I Was”
“I Am The Ghost” (intro)
“Your Cold Dead Trace”
“Esc Ctrl” video:
Both UK and US editions have the same track listing. However the US version has the remix album as a bonus disc.