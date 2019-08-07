British Columbia’s VULTURES To Release Hunger EP This Fall

Victoria, British Columbia-based metallic hardcore outfit Vultures has completed their ravenous second EP, titled Hunger. The band is preparing the record for release on October 4th in conjunction with an extensive West Coast North American tour in support of the EP. The details for Hunger including a brief trailer for the EP, as well as the tour dates surrounding its release, have all been issued.

Vultures conveys an unapologetic and visceral energy through their brand of hardcore. With sonic inspirations that include the likes of Converge, Dead And Divine, and The Dillinger Escape Plan, the band combines the technicality and bite of metal with the attitude of hardcore punk in order to deliver performances with unrivalled potency and aggression.

Initially playing local DIY house shows as a means of introducing themselves in 2016, Vultures has since proceeded to support metal heavyweights Enterprise Earth, Fall City Fall, Hideous Divinity, and Depths Of Hatred on a series of Canadian tours, and has shared the stage with eminent groups '68 and Archspire.

Vultures now prepares to release their second EP Hunger. Boiling with six tracks that put forth an attack of driving riffs and incendiary finger-pointing in just under twenty minutes. Hunger was produced, mixed, and mastered by Tim Creviston (Misery Signals, Spiritbox), and fitted with artwork created by Dusty Ray and arranged by Kevin Moore of Soft Surrogate. The EP also includes a guest vocal feature from Larissa Stupar (Venom Prison, Wolf Down).

The Hunger EP will see independent release on CD and all digital platforms via the band on October 4th. Watch for audio samples, preorders, official videos, and more to be issued in the weeks ahead.

Since recording Hunger the Vultures lineup has shifted slightly, as bassist Ian Bezpalko has left the band. Bradley Seabrook has taken his place with guitarist Cole Lamb, drummer Graham Scanlon, and vocalist Alex Pearce.

In the wake of this upcoming release, the band is looking to broaden its horizons and make waves worldwide. Vultures will embark on their largest tour yet in support of the EP. Canadian dates will include notable performances with the likes of Cancer Bats in Victoria September 21st and Despised Icon in Vancouver September 23rd, leading into the band's first ever foray into the United States. The bulk of the tour begins in Kelowna on October 2nd and runs down the coast and back ending in Seattle on October 21st.

Tracklisting:

“Push”

“Acceptance”

“Rat King”

“Bitter Breath”

“This Hunger”

“V.P.D.”