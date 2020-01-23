BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS Launch US Tour Diary Video Series; Four Clips Streaming Now
British Lion, the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, launched their US tour on January 18 in Orlando, Florida. The band have also launched a US Tour Diary video series. You can watch the first four segments below:
Upcoming tour dates are listed below.
January
24 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
25 - Dallas, TX - Trees
26 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
28 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
29 - Joilet, IL - The Forge
31 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
February
1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
5 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
15 - Fort Lauderdale - Revolution Live
17 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
18 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim
19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
20 - New York NY - Gramercy Theatre
British Lion released their sophomore album, The Burning, last week via Explorer1 Music (E1). The Burning features 11 new songs and is available in digipak CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats. Find album orders at this location.
Tracklisting:
"City Of Fallen Angels"
"The Burning"
"Father Lucifer"
"Elysium"
"Lightning"
"Last Chance"
"Legend"
"Spit Fire"
"Land Of The Perfect People"
"Bible Black"
"Native Son"
"The Burning" video:
"Spit Fire":
"Lightning":