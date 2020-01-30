BRITISH LION Feat. IRON MAIDEN Bassist STEVE HARRIS Release US Tour Diary, Parts 5 & 6 (Video)

British Lion, the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, launched their US tour on January 18 in Orlando, Florida. The band also launched a US Tour Diary video series. You can watch the latest episodes below:

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

January

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

February

1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

15 - Fort Lauderdale - Revolution Live

17 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

18 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

20 - New York NY - Gramercy Theatre

British Lion released their sophomore album, The Burning, last week via Explorer1 Music (E1). The Burning features 11 new songs and is available in digipak CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats. Find album orders at this location.

Tracklisting:

"City Of Fallen Angels"

"The Burning"

"Father Lucifer"

"Elysium"

"Lightning"

"Last Chance"

"Legend"

"Spit Fire"

"Land Of The Perfect People"

"Bible Black"

"Native Son"

"The Burning" video:

"Spit Fire":

"Lightning":