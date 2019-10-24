BRITISH LION Leader STEVE HARRIS - "Our Second Album Is Due To Be Released Early Next Year"; December UK Club Tour Confirmed

British Lion, Iron Maiden bass legend Steve Harris' "other" band, will be doing a short UK club tour in December with support from Voodoo Six And Nine Miles Down.

Says Steve: "“I’m in the UK in December and thought it would be great to take British Lion out on the road for a few shows while I’m here. We haven’t played any in England since 2017 and as most people know, I love getting out and playing live whenever I can, so this seemed a good opportunity to fit some dates in. The set-list will be a mixture of songs from the first British Lion album and new songs from our upcoming second album which is due to be released early next year. We’ll be announcing full details of that very shortly.”

UK dates:

December

15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

16 - Manchester, UK – Club Academy

17 - Chester, UK – The Live Music Rooms

18 - Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

19 - Colchester, UK – Arts Centre

20 - London, UK – O2 Islington Academy (on sale Saturday)

Buy your tickets here.