BRITISH LION Perform Live In Fort Lauderdale; Video

Sonic Perspectives have uploaded video footage of British Lion’s performance at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL on February 15.

Songs included in this footage are “Lightning”, “Last Chance”, “A World Without Heaven”, and “Eyes Of The Young”.

British Lion, the side project of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, launched their US tour on January 18 in Orlando, Florida. The band also launched a US Tour Diary video series. Check out Part 7 below as Harris and the band play tennis on their day off.

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

February

17 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

18 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

20 - New York NY - Gramercy Theatre

British Lion released their sophomore album, The Burning, last week via Explorer1 Music (E1). The Burning features 11 new songs and is available in digipak CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats. Find album orders at this location.

Tracklisting:

"City Of Fallen Angels"

"The Burning"

"Father Lucifer"

"Elysium"

"Lightning"

"Last Chance"

"Legend"

"Spit Fire"

"Land Of The Perfect People"

"Bible Black"

"Native Son"

"The Burning" video:

"Spit Fire":

"Lightning":