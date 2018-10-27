BRITISH LION - Venue Change For Upcoming Toronto Show With CONEY HATCH Announced

According to Lee Aaron guitarist Sean Kelly, who will be on tour with Coney Hatch supporting British Lion in Ontario and Quebec, the upcoming November 1st show in Toronto has been moved from the Queen Elizabeth Theatre to The Great Hall.

Steve Harris, bassist and co-founder of metal icons Iron Maiden, will bring his side project British Lion to Canada for the first time. Dates begin in Toronto on November 1st, stopping in Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

Harris formed the band in 2012 and released a debut album with touring concentrated mainly in Europe. With a second album in the works, British Lion has announced dates in Brazil and Japan and are excited to add the five Canadian shows to their schedule.

Harris has invited his long time friends in Coney Hatch to be special guests on the Canadian dates, making this the first time since Iron Maiden’s 1983 Piece Of Mind tour that both Steve and Coney Hatch will share the same stage.

Coney Hatch returned in 2013 with the release of Coney Hatch 4. “We’re honoured that Steve invited us to be part of his first ever British Lion Canadian tour, it’ll be like Deja Vu,” said Andy Curran, bassist and lead vocalist of Coney Hatch.

British Lion/ Coney Hatch tour dates are now as follows:

November

1 - The Great Hall - Toronto, Ontario

2 - Maxwell's - Waterloo, Ontario

3 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, Ontario

4 - L'Imperial - Quebec City, Quebec

5 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, Quebec