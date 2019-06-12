BROCELIAN Issue Lyric Video “Guardians Of Brocéliande"

Brocelian have released the lyric video for their brand new single and title song of the upcoming album Guardians Of Brocéliande. The album will be out on July 19th, 2019 via Massacre Records.

Formed in 2009, the quartet can already look back on its debut album Lifelines as well as various festival shows and support gigs for bands like Xandria, Tanzwut or Serenity.

They recorded their upcoming album Guardians Of Brocéliande last year with Alexander Krull (Atrocity, Leaves' Eyes), who is also responsible for the album's mix and mastering. The new album features a varied mix of catchy metal hymns, straight hard rock songs as well as melancholic ballads. Well-placed violin tunes as well as epic orchestral and choral parts serve as a common thread tying together Brocelian's sound.

Tracklisting:

“Wrath Of Nature”

“A Life For You”

“Speed Of Light”

“Guardians Of Brocéliande”

“My Last Melody”

“Now It’s Time”

“The Signs”

“Escape From Alcatraz”

“Fire Of My Heart”

“Summer Days”

"Guardians Of Brocéliande" lyric video: