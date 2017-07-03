BROKEN HOPE Announce European / UK Tour With CATTLE DECAPITATION

With no room left in hell, Chicago’s Broken Hope will be heading back to UK shores this September as part of the bone-crushing deathgrind Hell On Earth Tour 2017 package. The band will be joined by young guns Gloryhole Guillotine, Italian tech-heads Hideous Divinity and the grindin' headliner, Cattle Decapitation.

Jeremy Wagner commented on the forthcoming dates: "It's been a few years since we toured Europe - and Broken Hope is more than excited to come back! And what an amazing way to return, especially with a sick and devastating tour package that has Cattle Decapitation, Broken Hope, Hideous Divinity, and Gloryhole Guillotine!! We're playing some cities we've never done before on this run and we look forward to mutilating your ears and minds! We have assembled quite the setlist for this European tour. HUGE thanks to the Cattle Decapitation guys and Mad Tour booking for having Broken Hope this time! See you soon!"

Tour dates:

September

1 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

3 - London, UK - Underworld

5 - Glasgow, UK - G2

6 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece/Bierkeller

7 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin4

8 - Torcy, France - Fall Of Summer

10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’usine

11 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage

12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

13 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metalcorner

14 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

15 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

16 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony

17 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete Club

22 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

23 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

24 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

Further dates for the trek are pending.

The tour is in support of Broken Hope’s latest twelve track slasher, Mutilated And Assimilated, which was released on June 23rd via Century Media Records.