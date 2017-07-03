BROKEN HOPE Announce European / UK Tour With CATTLE DECAPITATION
With no room left in hell, Chicago’s Broken Hope will be heading back to UK shores this September as part of the bone-crushing deathgrind Hell On Earth Tour 2017 package. The band will be joined by young guns Gloryhole Guillotine, Italian tech-heads Hideous Divinity and the grindin' headliner, Cattle Decapitation.
Jeremy Wagner commented on the forthcoming dates: "It's been a few years since we toured Europe - and Broken Hope is more than excited to come back! And what an amazing way to return, especially with a sick and devastating tour package that has Cattle Decapitation, Broken Hope, Hideous Divinity, and Gloryhole Guillotine!! We're playing some cities we've never done before on this run and we look forward to mutilating your ears and minds! We have assembled quite the setlist for this European tour. HUGE thanks to the Cattle Decapitation guys and Mad Tour booking for having Broken Hope this time! See you soon!"
Tour dates:
September
1 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central
2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
3 - London, UK - Underworld
5 - Glasgow, UK - G2
6 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece/Bierkeller
7 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin4
8 - Torcy, France - Fall Of Summer
10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’usine
11 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
13 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metalcorner
14 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
15 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg
16 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
17 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
21 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete Club
22 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
23 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy
24 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
Further dates for the trek are pending.
The tour is in support of Broken Hope’s latest twelve track slasher, Mutilated And Assimilated, which was released on June 23rd via Century Media Records.