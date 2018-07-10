BROKEN HOPE Announces European Tour In Celebration Of Their Gory 30 Year History
July 10, 2018, 27 minutes ago
Death metal stalwarts Broken Hope will return to Europe for one final time this year. The band will perform select dates in August in celebration of 30 years of Broken Hope's existence since their formation in 1988.
Original founding member Jeremy Wagner says, "I never dreamed when I was a teenager in high school that I'd still be playing with this band I helped form 30 years later. I honour Joe Ptacek and Ryan Stanek who also started Broken Hope with me and are no longer here... I honour them every time I hit those stages and I continue celebrate the spirit of BH and death metal with my brothers Damian, Mike, Matt, and Diego.
"We're excited to play Brutal Assault (CZ) again and also play Hellfire Fest (Berlin), Kaltenbach Open Air (Austria) and Death Feast Open Air (Germany), and all points in between on the European Carrion Tour!"
Get tickets here, and check out a Facebook event page here.
Tour dates:
August
9 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
12 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
13 - Berlin, Germany - Hellfire Fest @Bi Nuu
15 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
16 - London, UK - New Cross Inn
18 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom
24 - Spital Am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air
25 - Andernach, Germany - Death Feast
More to be added soon.
Lineup:
Damian Leski - Vocals
Jeremy Wagner - Guitars
Mike Miczek - Drums
Matt Szlachta - Lead Guitars
Diego Soria - Bass