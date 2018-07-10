BROKEN HOPE Announces European Tour In Celebration Of Their Gory 30 Year History

Death metal stalwarts Broken Hope will return to Europe for one final time this year. The band will perform select dates in August in celebration of 30 years of Broken Hope's existence since their formation in 1988.

Original founding member Jeremy Wagner says, "I never dreamed when I was a teenager in high school that I'd still be playing with this band I helped form 30 years later. I honour Joe Ptacek and Ryan Stanek who also started Broken Hope with me and are no longer here... I honour them every time I hit those stages and I continue celebrate the spirit of BH and death metal with my brothers Damian, Mike, Matt, and Diego.

"We're excited to play Brutal Assault (CZ) again and also play Hellfire Fest (Berlin), Kaltenbach Open Air (Austria) and Death Feast Open Air (Germany), and all points in between on the European Carrion Tour!"

Get tickets here, and check out a Facebook event page here.

Tour dates:

August

9 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

12 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

13 - Berlin, Germany - Hellfire Fest @Bi Nuu

15 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

16 - London, UK - New Cross Inn

18 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom

24 - Spital Am Semmering, Austria - Kaltenbach Open Air

25 - Andernach, Germany - Death Feast

More to be added soon.

Lineup:

Damian Leski - Vocals

Jeremy Wagner - Guitars

Mike Miczek - Drums

Matt Szlachta - Lead Guitars

Diego Soria - Bass