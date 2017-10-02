BROKEN HOPE Debut “Blast Frozen” Music Video

Broken Hope recently released their seventh studio album, Mutilated And Assimilated, via Century Media Records. The album pays tribute to John Carpenter's classic film, The Thing, and John W. Campbell Jr's short story, Who Goes There.

The band have now released a video for the album track “Blast Frozen”, filmed at the Underworld in London, England. Watch below:

A previously posted music video for the single "Outback Incest Clan" can be seen below: