BROKEN HOPE Debut “The Carrion Eaters” Music Video

Chicago-based conductors of death metal brutality, Broken Hope, will release their new album, Mutilated And Assimilated, on Friday, June 23rd via Century Media Records.

“The Carrion Eaters” is the second single off Mutilated And Assimilated. The video, directed by Maciej Pieloch executes sumptuous gluttony digested in savage death metal as it reveals the twisted feeding rituals of cadaver craving subhumans. Get the single at iTunes.





Like groups of loathsome vultures and hyenas,

They sniff out death’s most mephitic perfumes

-The Carrion Eaters

"I’m really proud of “The Carrion Eaters”. It’s super-sick and catchy and rotten to the gore!” shares guitarist Jeremy Wagner.

Regarding the new album, Wagner says: "Broken Hope studio album number SEVEN?! Un-fucking-believable! I'm floored at how amazing our new album turned out. The songs are relentless and violent and dark and heavy - and ALL from a fresh and ferocious place we haven't shared before. Moreover, thanks to my new studio and the stellar work of engineering/producing Jedi—Scott Creekmore - the production is on a sonic level like we've never had in our career.

“Thanks to my brothers: Damian, Mike, Matt, Diego, and Scott - ALL of whom brought their amazing talent and skills not just to the table, but kicked it into the stratosphere! Thank you to Wes Benscoter for collaborating with us to create the epic/sick/THING-inspired album artwork, and a huge thanks to Century Media worldwide for being in our corner with this new album.

“For me personally, I feel Mutilated And Assimilated is my own finest hour as a guitarist and lyricist since I formed this band as teenager. I've never felt this inspired before. The album has my strongest riffage to date, it also has Leski riffage on a few songs, it has my best friends on it, and in a crazy twist, I used Jeff Hanneman's guitars to write the album with and used them to track with in honor of his influence on myself AND the world of metal.

“There's a LOT going on with this new BH album! I can't wait for you all to hear Mutilated And Assimilated. DEATH METAL forever!"

The album will be released as a Limited Edition CD+DVD Digipak in North America and in a Special Edition CD+DVD Digipak in Europe, as well as digital & streaming versions available on all the major outlets worldwide.

The LP version will be released in the following vinyl colours:

Gatefold "Peeled Flesh" neon pink LP+CD: US Exclusive

Gatefold "Antarctic" blue LP+CD: Band Exclusive

Ltd. Gatefold "Cremated Corpse" black LP+CD: available via European stores

Ltd. Gatefold "Gory Glory" transp. red LP+CD: CM Distro Europe Exclusive

Mutilated And Assimilated tracklisting:

“The Meek Shall Inherit Shit”

“The Bunker”

“Mutilated and Assimilated”

“Outback Incest Clan”

“Malicious Meatholes”

“Blast Frozen”

“The Necropants”

“The Carrion Eaters”

“Russian Sleep Experiment”

“Hell's Handpuppets”

“Beneath Antarctic Ice”

“Swamped-In Gorehog”

“Mutilated And Assimilated” lyric video:

“Making Of” Part 1:

In celebration of the forthcoming album, Broken Hope have announced their Los Angeles listening party and live concert, taking place June 25th. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Broken Hope lineup:

Damian Leski - Vocals

Jeremy Wagner - Guitars

Mike Miczek - Drums

Matt Szlachta - Lead Guitars

Diego Soria - Bass