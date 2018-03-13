BROKEN HOPE - "Dilation And Extraction" Drum Video Streaming

Sick Drummer Magazine has released a video featuring Broken Hope drummer Mike Miczek performing "Dilation And Extraction", originally featured on the band's 1995 album Repulsive Conception. Check it out below:

Broken Hope released their seventh studio album, Mutilated And Assimilated, last year via Century Media Records. The album pays tribute to John Carpenter's classic film, The Thing, and John W. Campbell Jr's short story, Who Goes There.