BROKEN HOPE Finish Tracking Mutilated And Assimilated

In a new update on their Facebook page, Chicago death metallers Broken Hope have revealed they have finished tracking their new album, Mutilated And Assimilated, due for release this summer via Century Media Records.

According to the band, the album title is a “pure tribute to John Carpenter’s The Thing.” The album possesses an extra-special touch as all of Jeremy Wagner and Damian Leski's rhythm guitar tracks feature the boys using only the original Jeff Hanneman guitars Wagner acquired from Hanneman's estate last year.

“These famous axes have already inspired and channeled many of the riffs I wrote for the next full-length,” explains Jeremy.

The video below shows the band at Mercenary Digital Studios starting the mixing and mastering process of the new album: