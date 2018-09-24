BROKEN HOPE Guitarist JEREMY WAGNER Launches Video Trailer For Upcoming Horror Novel, Rabid Heart

Founding father and current member of renowned death metal band Broken Hope and author of Barnes & Noble Top 10 Paperback Bestseller The Armageddon Chord, Jeremy Wagner, will release his new horror novel, Rabid Heart - a novel about the depth of undying love in the midst of a zombie apocalypse - available internationally in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, Digital, and Audio formats on October 3rd via the Afraid Horror Imprint of Riverdale Avenue Books. An official book trailer can be found below.

The trailer was directed by horror writer John Palisano and features a musical score by Jeremy Wagner. The trailer's imagery and music capture the eerie and nightmarish vibe and setting of Rabid Heart while also planting an ominous seed with the viewer which will leave readers asking:

"What is this creepy road are these characters have wound up on?"

"Who are these characters afraid of?"

"What horrors await them?"

These questions and the visual representation in this trailer for Rabid Heart will no doubt compel readers to pick up the book and find out for themselves what epicness lies in wait within the pages of a novel that Publishers Weekly says, "Aside from the nonstop action, the book wins over the reader because of the warmth and determination Rhonda embodies as she battles these evil forces on her own terms, especially after she rescues two children."

Synopsis:

How far would you go for love when all you love is DEAD?

Six months after the Necro Rabies pandemic turned the world into hordes of rabid undead known as "Cujos," 21-year-old Rhonda Driscoll discovers her zombified fiancé, Brad, in her old hometown. Fearing that her Marine Colonel father will kill undead Brad, Rhonda flees, taking a road-trip with Brad in tow in hopes of starting a new life in a frightening and uncertain world complicated by numerous perils, pure horror, and unconditional love.

Rabid Heart author Jeremy Wagner says, "I had a solid draft of Rabid Heart cooling for a while as I worked on some other projects for a couple years. Once I came back to revise and polish Rabid Heart, I fell hard for it all over again and knew I had something special. I love f-ed up stories... I write f-ed up things. My style of fiction and my personal tastes in what I read all leans towards really dark fiction and usually has protagonists who go through hell - there's a lot of that in Rabid Heart. The things that my main character Rhonda Driscoll goes through might fit in nicely with say, McCarthy's The Road pairing with 28 Days Later or Romero's Day of the Dead. I hope you all enjoy the ride.

"Thanks to Lori Perkins and Afraid/Riverdale Avenue Books for really getting behind this novel and making me an offer I couldn't refuse. Watch for Afraid/Riverdale Avenue Books to also re-release my first novel, The Armageddon Chord, in December. Thanks for reading! Support horror fiction!"

(Rabid Heart cover design by Claudio Bergamin (Judas Priest, Nocturnal Rites, Rata Blanca), Jeremy Wagner photo by Gene Ambo)