BROKEN HOPE - Mutilated And Assimilated “Making Of” Video #6 Released

Chicago-based conductors of death metal brutality, Broken Hope, have released Episode #6 in a series of “making of” videos for their upcoming album, Mutilated And Assimilated. Watch all five episodes below.

Mutilated And Assimilated was released on June 23rd as a Limited Edition CD+DVD Digipak in North America and in a Special Edition CD+DVD Digipak in Europe, as well as digital & streaming versions available on all the major outlets worldwide.

The LP version will be released in the following vinyl colours:

Gatefold "Peeled Flesh" neon pink LP+CD: US Exclusive

Gatefold "Antarctic" blue LP+CD: Band Exclusive

Ltd. Gatefold "Cremated Corpse" black LP+CD: available via European stores

Ltd. Gatefold "Gory Glory" transp. red LP+CD: CM Distro Europe Exclusive

Mutilated And Assimilated tracklisting:

“The Meek Shall Inherit Shit”

“The Bunker”

“Mutilated and Assimilated”

“Outback Incest Clan”

“Malicious Meatholes”

“Blast Frozen”

“The Necropants”

“The Carrion Eaters”

“Russian Sleep Experiment”

“Hell's Handpuppets”

“Beneath Antarctic Ice”

“Swamped-In Gorehog”

“The Meek Shall Inherit Shit” 360° video:

“The Carrion Eaters” video:

“Mutilated And Assimilated” lyric video:

“Making Of” videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Part 6:

Broken Hope lineup:

Damian Leski - Vocals

Jeremy Wagner - Guitars

Mike Miczek - Drums

Matt Szlachta - Lead Guitars

Diego Soria - Bass