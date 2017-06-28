BROKEN HOPE To Perform In Bogotá For First Time

For the first time ever Chicago’s Broken Hope will perform in Bogotá, Colombia. Dubbed “Metal Alliance Fest” Broken Hope will join Septic Flesh, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Gloryhole Guillotine and Colombia’s Tears Of Misery and Opiate on October 27th. Tickets go on sale July 1st at Blasting Records Store.

"Bogotá!!! Are you fucking ready for Broken Hope?! It's been so long a time that Colombia has waited for BH to finally play your beautiful country. Seven albums later and we are finally coming down to give you all a sick Broken Hope concert that will span all of our albums and promises give all of you fans the best we have! The Metal Alliance concert is insane! We're excited to share the stage with the amazing Fleshgod Apocalypse, the lethal Septic Flesh, and new blood Gloryhole Guillotine, Tears Of Misery, and Opiate! This will be a legendary fest for Bogotá! Huge thanks to Daniel Paz for making this epic fest happen! And to all our Colombian fans, thank you for your patience. Broken hope is coming your way!"states Broken Hope’s Jeremy Wagner.

Metal Alliance promoter, Daniel Paz (Blasting Records/Gore and Blood Productions), adds: "We are very excited to confirm Broken Hope to play at Metal Alliance Fest 2017 in Bogotá Colombia. The festival is joint effort by Blasting Records and Lemmy Productions and will be the very first Broken Hope appearance in this country! October 27th will be a night of extreme death metal in Bogotá! Tickets will go fast for this one, get yours now!"