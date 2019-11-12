BROKEN PAST Issue “Some Gave All” Video

New Jersey heavy metal act Broken Past release their second video for the new single “Some Gave All”.

Shot on location at Bay Lea Park in Toms River, NJ, “Some Gave All” is dedicated to all of the servicemen and servicewomen of all branches of the United States Armed Forces for their service, sacrifice and dedication.

Broken Past signed with HighVolMusic earlier in 2019 for the release of their debut EP Time For Change and are currently working on a new full-length record.

Broken Past is Frank Acee (Vocals), Bryan Stager (Drums), Wayne White (Guitar), Tony Rodriguez (Bass).