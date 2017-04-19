BROKEN TEETH Premier “4 On The Floor” Music Video

Broken Teeth, led by former Dangerous Toys frontman Jason McMaster, have released a video for the title track of their new album 4 On The Floor, out this Friday, April 21st, via EMP Label Group. Watch the new video below, and pre-order the album at this location.

Twenty years after seizing power in Austin, Texas, rock-roll battering squad Broken Teeth throw it's hardest punch ever after signing with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and former Corporate Punishment President Thom Hazaert at their powerhouse EMP Label Group.

"I've had my eyes and ears on Broken Teeth for a few years now and have a history with singer Jason McMaster," Ellefson said. "It was only a matter of time until I found a way to partner with them. Given their reputation as a crushing live act, along with their previous string of classic, underground hard-rock albums, I couldn't be more proud to welcome Broken Teeth to the EMP family and help them share their music with an even wider audience."

Once described as "a pissed-off AC/DC," Broken Teeth has evolved into a hard-rock / heavy metal bomb blast built on the swaggering boogie of bad-boy blues. Not surprisingly, 4 On The Floor continues the band's gritty legacy with odes to the rebellious, forbidden love of rock-n-roll (the slow-stomping "Sinful"); standing proud as a loner (the riotous burner, "House Of Damnation"); life on the rock-n-roll highway to hell (the bluesy shuffle of "Borrowed Time"); and the ultimate salute to legendary Motorhead mainman, Lemmy Kilmister (the appropriately rollicking "Never Dead", which was written before Lemmy's passing). "We don't really do tributes, but Lemmy and the kind of rock-n-roll he did is what we're all about," said Broken Teeth guitarist Jared Tuten. "It just felt right for Broken Teeth to immortalize him forever."

Tracklisting:

"4 On The Floor"

"Sinful"

"All Or Nothin'"

"Getcha' Some"

"Borrowed Time (W.O.M.G.)"

"House Of Damnation"

"Let The War Machine Roll"

"Never Dead"

"All Day Sucker"

"Rock Bottom"

"4 On The Floor" video:

Broken Teeth is:

Jason McMaster - vocals

Jared Tuten - guitar

Bruce Rivers - drums

David Beeson - guitar

Robb Lampman - bass