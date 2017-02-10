BROTHER FIRETRIBE Featuring NIGHTWISH Guitarist Emppu Vuorinen Announce New Album Sunbound

Brother Firetribe — the five-strong outfit fueled by class compositions and top-of-the-line musicianship, the latter underpinned by the signature style of Nightwish guitarist, Emppu Vuorinen — will release their fourth full-length album Sunbound via Spinefarm Records on March 24yj.



Featuring 12 new pieces of music, including lead track "Taste Of A Champion," plus follow-up single/video for "Indelible Heroes," due out next month, Sunbound has been mixed by Finnish studio-meister Mikko Karmila (Nightwish, Children Of Bodom, Stratovarius), and is the follow-up to 2014's Diamond In The Firepit.



Since first coming together for their False Metal debut back in 2006, Brother Firetribe have flown the flag for a brand of music ("ultra-melodic West Coast AOR") that once strode the U.S. radio airwaves like a colossus, filling up arenas and providing the silky soundtrack to poolside summers and wind-in-the-hair coastal highway drives; music pioneered by some of rock music's most legendary names...



However, Brother Firetribe — that's vocalist Pekka Ansio Heino, keyboard player Tomppa Nikulainen, bassist Jason Flinck, drummer Hannes Pirila, plus Vuorinen himself — are not trying to hitch a DeLorean ride into the past; rather, their collective aim is to both celebrate and reinvigorate a musical style that is all about big hooks, strong melodies, soaring vocals and searing guitars, not to mention the desire to entertain on a grand and glorious scale.



"Taste Of A Champion" — recently used as the theme for a major Finnish advertising campaign — packs all of the above qualities into an epic three-and-a-half minutes of Rocky soundtrack-style delight, setting the tone for an album that stands as the perfect antidote to long, lonely winter nights under the duvet.

Tracklisting:

“Sunbound”

“Help Is On The Way”

“Indelible Heroes”

“Taste Of A Champion”

“Last Forever”

“Give Me Tonight”

“Shock”

“Strangled”

“Heart Of The Matter”

“Restless Heart”

“Big City Dream”

“Phantasmagoria”

“Don’t Cry For Yesterday” (vinyl only)

“For Better Or For Worse” (acoustic) (Japanese bonus track)