BROTHER HAWK Announce US Headline Tour

Following the release of their live EP, Big Trouble Sessions, which dropped on November 8, four-piece Atlanta band, Brother Hawk, will be touring the US. American heavy rock outfit Torche will be joining for the Orlando date.

With raging riffs and huge hooks, Brother Hawk's music has been described as, "the sunset that the hero rides into." These raw, riveting tracks are no exception, taking their style of soulful grooves and explosive dynamics to a new level. See below for full list of tour dates.

Lead vocalist/guitarist J.B. Brisendine is stoked for the tour, saying, “We can’t wait to get back on the road and bring Big Trouble Sessions to y’all! If you dig the vids, it’s even better in real life!”

Tour dates:

February

20 - Raleigh, NC - Slim's

21 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie's 42nd St Tavern

22 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

23 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub (w/ Torche)

28 - Tallahassee, FL - The Wilbury

March

6 - Nashville, TN - Drk Mttr

8 - Knoxville, TN - Brickyard Bar & BBQ