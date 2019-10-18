BROTHERS OF METAL - "Njord" Music Video Posted

Swedish warriors, Brothers Of Metal, have released a video for "Njord", a track from their upcoming sophomore album, Emblas Saga, out on December 6 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the clip below.

The album artwork was created by Peter Sallai (Sabaton, Powerwolf).

Tracklisting:

"Brood Of The Trickster"

"Powersnake"

"Hel"

"Chain Breaker"

"Kaunaz Dagaz"

"Theft Of The Hammer"

"Weaver Of Fate"

"Njord"

"Emblas Saga"

"Brothers Unite"

"One"

"Ride Of The Valkyries"

"To The Skies And Beyond"

"Njord" video: