BROTHERS OF METAL Premier "One" Music Video

Swedish warriors, Brothers Of Metal, have released a video for "One", a track from their sophomore album, Emblas Saga, out on January 10 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the clip below.

“’One’ is a true Viking hymn written deep in the dark woods of Birka”, the band states. “A tale of lost hope, a meady and darkened mind of a long lost forgotten hero, and his struggle to get back into the light. Follow this fallen Viking in search of his true purpose and infinite strength, as he learns that this journey isn’t one you should walk alone. A tale of darkness, hope, mead and togetherness - all mixed in One”.

The album artwork was created by Peter Sallai (Sabaton, Powerwolf).

Tracklisting:

"Brood Of The Trickster"

"Powersnake"

"Hel"

"Chain Breaker"

"Kaunaz Dagaz"

"Theft Of The Hammer"

"Weaver Of Fate"

"Njord"

"Emblas Saga"

"Brothers Unite"

"One"

"Ride Of The Valkyries"

"To The Skies And Beyond"

"Njord" video: