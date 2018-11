BROTHERS OF METAL Release "Prophecy Of Ragnarök" Music Video; Debut Album Details Revealed

Brothers Of Metal, one of Scandinavia’s most promising new bands, have released an official music video for "Prophecy Of Ragnarök", the title track of their debut album, out on November 16th via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

The 8-piece, hailing from Falun, Sweden consists of three vocalists (two male, one female), three guitar players, a bass player and a drummer. Their sound: A thunderous, catchy mixture of power metal, irresistible melodies, heavy riffs and some folkish elements; or as they used to call it - “True Heavy Metal”.

The band comments: “Wimps and posers beware, for true metal is here. Brothers and sisters you fear - for true warriors are everywhere. Be you tiny and frail or large as the giants, be you faint of heart or brave in soul. Be your spirits light and swift, or dark as the night, fear not, for together we will conquer all… together we fight - together we rise - we ride into battle and into the night!”

Tracklisting:

"Death Of The God Of Light"

"Son Of Odin"

"Prophecy Of Ragnarök"

"Defenders Of Valhalla"

"Concerning Norns" (Digipak & Vinyl only)

"Yggdrasil"

"Tyr"

"Siblings Of Metal"

"Gods Of War"

"Freya"

"The Mead Song" (Digipak & Vinyl only)

"Sleipnir" (Digipak & Vinyl only)

"Fire Blood And Steel"

"We Believe In Metal" (Digipak & Vinyl only)

"Prophecy Of Ragnarök" video:

"Prophecy Of Ragnarök" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ylva Eriksson - Voice of the Valkyries

Joakim Lindbäck Eriksson - Battle Cries

Dawid Grahn - Guitar

Pähr Nilsson - Guitar

Mikael Fehrm - Guitar

Emil Wärmedal - Bass

Mats Nilsson - Tongue of the Gods

Johan Johansson - Anvil and War Drums

(Photos - George Grigoriadis Photography)