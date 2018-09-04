BROTHERS OF METAL Sign With AFM Records; Prophecy Of Ragnarök Album Due In November; Title Track Lyric Video Streaming

AFM Records has announced the signing of Brothers Of Metal, one of Scandinavia’s most promising new bands. Brothers Of Metal will release their debut album Prophecy Of Ragnarök in November. A lyric video for the album's title track is available below.

The 8-piece, hailing from Falun, Sweden consists of three vocalists (two male, one female), three guitar players, a bass player and a drummer. Their sound: A thunderous, catchy mixture of power metal, irresistible melodies, heavy riffs and some folkish elements; or as they used to call it - “True Heavy Metal”.

The band comments: “Wimps and posers beware, for true metal is here. Brothers and sisters you fear - for true warriors are everywhere. Be you tiny and frail or large as the giants, be you faint of heart or brave in soul. Be your spirits light and swift, or dark as the night, fear not, for together we will conquer all… together we fight - together we rise - we ride into battle and into the night!”

Lineup:

Ylva Eriksson - Voice of the Valkyries

Joakim Lindbäck Eriksson - Battle Cries

Dawid Grahn - Guitar

Pähr Nilsson - Guitar

Mikael Fehrm - Guitar

Emil Wärmedal - Bass

Mats Nilsson - Tongue of the Gods

Johan Johansson - Anvil and War Drums

(Photos - George Grigoriadis)