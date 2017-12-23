BRUCE DICKINSON - 2017 One Young World Summit Keynote Speech Available (Video)

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, who is also an environmental activist, gives powerful keynote speech and introduces delegate speaker Marek Kubik in the clip below. This session took place at 2017 One Young World Summit, the world's premier forum for young leaders, in Bogotá, Colombia. The Summit brought together 1,300 delegates from more than 190 countries, empowering them to make lasting connections to create positive change.

Dickinson is among the famous faces taking part in Christmas University Challenge, reports Belfast Telegraph.

More than 50 prominent alumni from 14 universities and university colleges will take part in the festive specials.

The first clash will air on BBC Two on Christmas Eve at 8 PM. Each team will compete in one of seven first-round matches, after which the four teams with the highest winning scores will face each other in two semi-finals. The winners of each of those ties will then face off for the title of series champions.

Dickinson will be joined on the team from Queen Mary, London, by broadcaster Adrian Chiles, TV chef Ching-He Huang and science writer Marcus Chown.

Read more at Belfast Telegraph.