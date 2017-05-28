BRUCE DICKINSON Addresses Manchester Terrorist Attacks At CARDIFF Show - "The Main Fact Of Life At An IRON MAIDEN Show Is That We Don't Care Where You're From, What Religion You Are, What Colour You Are..."

During Iron Maiden's May 24th show in Cardiff, Wales frontman Bruce Dickinson addressed the recent Manchester terror attack, in which 22 people were killed and 59 injured at pop star Ariana Grande's concert.

Dickinson: "The main fact of life at an Iron Maiden show is that we don't care where you're from, we don't care what religion you are, we don't care what color you are and we don't care what you had for breakfast. If you are here tonight, then, frankly, we all come in peace, alright?

So, with respect to the - I'm only gonna refer to it probably once - the awful shit that happened the other night in Manchester, the biggest response that we can make to the bullshit and the people who want to hate and who want to destroy is to give them back love and joy and rock and roll."

On June 4th, Iron Maiden return to North America for the next leg of The Book Of Souls World Tour. Speaking with Express & Star, bassist Steve Harris commented on the upcoming dates.

“We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour,” says Harris. “We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn’t have time to cover them properly and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible.

“We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Mayan-themed stage sets. There’s been a great reaction from everyone to this tour’s theme, people really seem to love it. We’re still deciding on the final set-list and we’ll work that out once we get into rehearsals.

“Most of our North American fans haven’t seen the show yet so as we want to give them the same Book Of Souls live experience that we took around the world, it’s unlikely we’ll change much. And, of course, we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, so we will continue to do that!”

Read more at expressandstar.com.