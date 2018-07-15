BRUCE DICKINSON Announces 2018 Australian Speaking Tour

Legendary Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is coming to Australia for a speaking tour, which will involve Q&As with fans, as Dickinson continues to promote his autobiography, What Does This Button Do?, which ticket-buyers will receive a signed copy of.





Bruce Dickinson 2018 Australian Spoken Word tour dates:

October

18 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney (All Ages)

19 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne (All Ages)

21 - Llewellyn Hall - ANU Canberra (All Ages)

23 - Civic Theatre - Newcastle (All Ages)

24 - Eatons Hill Hotel - Brisbane (All Ages)

Tickets will be on sale 12pm local time Friday, July 20th.







(All Bruce Dickinson publicity photos by John McMurtrie)