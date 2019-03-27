BRUCE DICKINSON Concludes Spoken Word Event With A Cappella Rendition Of IRON MAIDEN's "Revelations"; Video

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson wrapped up his recent spoken word show in Norway with an a cappella rendition of the opening of Iron Maiden's "Revelations". Watch fan-filmed video below:

Iron Maiden return to the road in July. Maiden’s 2019 North, South and Central America tour comprises 41 shows in six countries, which, combined with their 2018 European dates means that by the end of this tour, the band will have taken the Legacy Of The Beast show to over one and three quarters of a million fans around the globe. Support on the 2019 tour comes from The Raven Age.

Find Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule here.