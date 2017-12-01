BRUCE DICKINSON On IRON MAIDEN Beer Line - "This Is Not A Gimmick"; Video

When he's not busy being a rock star or commercial airline pilot, Bruce Dickinson is a successful brewer. The Iron Maiden frontman discusses the band's line of beers in this video from the Associated Press:

Hallowed, the new collaborative brew between Iron Maiden and Robinsons Brewery, is now available.

Designed once again by Iron Maiden vocalist and ale aficionado Bruce Dickinson together with Robinsons’ Head Brewer Martyn Weeks, Hallowed marks a break from tradition. At 6.0% ABV in 330ml bottle, Hallowed is the first Belgian style beer in the Trooper ranks and one of the first beers to be brewed by Robinsons that uses Belgian style yeast.

John Robinson, Trooper Brand Manager, explains: “Crystal Rye gives Hallowed a blood red hue and a smooth dry finish. The Belgian style yeast we have used in this brew along with Noble hops combine to deliver a complex pallet of subtle banana and a sweet plum finish.”

Hallowed's innovative bottle label pays tribute to Belgian beer, presenting Iron Maiden's iconic mascot Eddie, robed in traditional monk's clothing: a nod to the Trappist monastic brewing tradition in Belgium.

More information at this location.