BRUCE DICKINSON On Legendary Feud With SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE - “It’s A Complete Storm In A Teacup”

NME is exclusively reporting that Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has dismissed his infamous feud with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as a “storm in a teacup”.

In 2005, Iron Maiden‘s Ozzfest performance was personally sabotaged by Sharon Osbourne after she took exception to comments that Dickinson had reportedly made about their MTV reality series. She reportedly ordered interference with Iron Maiden’s PA system, delayed the stage entrance of the band’s mascot Eddie, and even encouraged the crowd to throw bottles at Dickinson.

Now, he’s opened up on the feud and described Ozzy Osbourne as an “icon” but stopped short of offering an olive branch to the Black Sabbath singer.

“It’s a complete storm in a teacup. I grew up listening to early Sabbath with Ozzy. Ozzy and Sabbath are icons so that’s that, end of story”, Dickinson exclusively told NME. “The fact that I don’t like reality TV shows, well I’m not gonna offer an olive branch to the Kardashians either.”

