BRUCE DICKINSON - Pro-Shot Footage Of November 2016 EBAN Winter University Conference Presentation Available

In November 2016, the EBAN Winter University took place in Zagreb, Croatia from November 28th - 30th where Iron Maiden frontman and entrepreneur Bruce Dickinson was a featured speaker. That installment of the event focused on building the entrepreneurial mindset in Croatia and the CEE region, and Dickinson "gave an inspiring speech on the amazing things one can achieve when following one’s instincts and chasing after the craziest of ideas" according to Digjitale

Check out pro-shot footage of Dickinson's presentation below courtesy of Crane TV.

Dickinson was also a guest speaker at Kongres 590, a forum for the exchange of ideas and experiences of Polish specialists in the field of business, science, politics and legislation, held November 17th - 18th, 2016 in Jasionki (Rzeszów County), Poland. Video footage of Bruce discussing his business experience can be seen below: