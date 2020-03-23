BRUCE DICKINSON Sings "Tears Of The Dragon" A Capella Live In St. Petersburg (Video)

On March 11th, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson during his What Does This Button Do? spoken-word show to St. Petersburg, Russia. During the presentation he sang a portion of his 1994 hit "Tears Of The Dragon a capella for the audience to end the night. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Dickinson brought his spoken-word show, What Does This Button Do?: An Evening With Bruce Dickinson, to Moscow, Russia's Vegas City Hall on March 12. Fan-filmed video of the full performance can be seen below:

Dickinson's next spoken-word show is scheduled for August 15 at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City, Mexico. For a list of upcoming What Does This Button Do? An Evening With Bruce Dickinson dates and ticket links, head here.