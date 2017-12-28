BRUCE DICKINSON - "The Whole Way Of Earning Money From Music Has Really Changed"; Video Interview

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson recently appeared on Finland's MTV3 as part of the promotional rounds for his newly released autobiography, What Does This Button Do? During the interview, which can be seen in the two videos below, Bruce talks about his Nokia cell phone, and the contents of the band's dressing room, among other topics.

When asked how it's changed to be a musician during his 30+ year career, Dickinson replied: "Well, for us, it's brilliant. I think for musicians who are starting out, I think it's more difficult, because the whole way of earning money from music has really changed. I mean, it used to be that you could write a song and sort of get paid for it. Well, now, people don't see… I'm very pleased people are paying money for my book, but, actually, people are prepared to pay more money for a book than they are for an album or something else like that. And that's a weird thing, because I think people really value music, but somehow I think the guys, the kind of Internet pirates that disrupted everything, they kind of broke the link between, 'Hey, this is money' and 'Somebody spent their life making this.' People will pay stupid money for a pair of sneakers, but they won't pay one-tenth of that amount of money for the guy that made the album that sponsored the sneakers or something. It's a little bit crazy, but that's the world we live in."