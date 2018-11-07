BRUCE DICKINSON - Video From What Does This Button Do? Book Signing In Paris Available

On November 5th, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson held a book signing for his autobiography, What Does This Button Do?, at FNAC Champs Elysées in Paris, France. Video from the session is available below.

Dickinson recently announced the following new dates in support What Does This Button Do?:

January

13 - Teatro Dal Verme - Milan - Italy

February 2019

24 - Arenbergschouwburg - Antwerp - Belgium

28 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht - Netherlands

Tickets, as well as the complete tour itinerary, can be found here.

Ahead of Bruce Dickinson's October 16th spoken word tour date in support What Does This Button Do?, the Iron Maiden frontman made an appearance on the TV show, The Project, to talk about the tour. Watch the video below.

Says Bruce: "The show I do, basically, it's a one-man show. It morphed out of being initially promo for the book. The publisher said, 'We're gonna rent a little theater and you just do some readings,' and I thought, 'Well, that's kind of dull, really.'

"So, years ago, when I was an undergraduate in college, my then-girlfriend persuaded me to go and see a one-man show by a guy called Quentin Crisp. So I had to be dragged along: 'Oh, who is this guy?' Anyway, it was absolutely brilliant. And one of the things he did, in the second half, was he took cue cards from the audience who wrote questions down, and he basically came and did almost like an improv thing where he answered the questions. So I thought that would be nice to do.

"So I sort of constructed this show, as it were, and just winged it. And it was so good, they asked me back to do the Edinburgh Festival. And then the next thing after that was I've ended up doing a bunch of them in Scandinavia, and I'm now doing Israel and Greece and more shows in Scandinavia and everything else. So, all of a sudden, I've got myself this little extra gig."

Bruce also discusses the Iron Maiden audience, revealing, "Unlike some bands, we actually like our audience, and so, whatever we do, we take it seriously, but at the same time, we don't take ourselves that seriously. That's the fine balance that you've got to have."