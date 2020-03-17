BRUCE DICKINSON - Watch IRON MAIDEN Frontman Deliver Full Spoken-Word Show In Moscow; Video

Bruce Dickinson brought his spoken-word show, What Does This Button Do?: An Evening With Bruce Dickinson, to Moscow, Russia's Vegas City Hall on March 12. Fan-filmed video of the full performance can be seen below:

Dickinson's next spoken-word show is scheduled for August 15 at the Metropolitan Theater in Mexico City, Mexico. For a list of upcoming What Does This Button Do? An Evening With Bruce Dickinson dates and ticket links, head here.