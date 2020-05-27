BRUCE KULICK - Former KISS Guitarist Demos ESP Guitars' LTD M-1 Custom '87; Video

ESP has released the new video below, stating: "A legend of rock guitar takes a classic reissue out for a spin, and we all win!

"The mighty Bruce Kulick (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad), one of ESP's most longterm artist endorsees, tries out the LTD M-1 Custom '87 in Dark Metallic Blue finish (also available in Candy Apple Red and Black). This guitar is part of the LTD '87 Series... faithful recreations of the set of iconic instruments that made up ESP’s 1987 catalog.

"The LTD M-1 Custom ’87, based on the legendary original ESP M-1 model, offers neck-thru body construction for fast access to the highest frets. Its comfortable alder body and three-piece extra thin U-shaped maple neck are designed for speed and smooth playability. The M-1 Custom ’87 features a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge without a recess route and a single Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 pickup with a push-pull control for coil splitting, and an EMG PA-2 boost switch for when you need that extra push of raw power."

For more information, head here.