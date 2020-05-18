BRUCE KULICK - Former KISS Guitarist Discusses "I Walk Alone" In The Story Behind The Song, Part One

"I love explaining how some of the KISS songs that I was a part of were created," says guitarist Bruce Kulick, who was in the band from 1984 to 1996.

"Here's my Part 1 of 'I Walk Alone' - the story behind the song. Watch me describe the origins using demos of the tune as it evolved. This new feature, will be in three parts, so stay tuned and enjoy. This song has an interesting history and I'm excited to share it with you."

"I Walk Alone" is the final track on the Carnival Of Souls album, which KISS released in 1997.