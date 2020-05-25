BRUCE KULICK - Former KISS Guitarist Discusses "I Walk Alone" In The Story Behind The Song, Part Three

"I love explaining how some of the KISS songs that I was a part of were created," says guitarist Bruce Kulick, who was in the band from 1984 to 1996.

"Here's my Part 3, of 'I Walk Alone', where I am playing along, clinic style with the song! Some of you may love the vintage Black LP Custom, from 1956."

Parts 1 and 2 can be seen below:

"I Walk Alone" is the final track on the Carnival Of Souls album, which KISS released in 1997.