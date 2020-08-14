BRUCE KULICK Looks Back On KISS' Asylum Record - "It's Interesting How That Album Means So Much To A Lot Of People"

On the latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick talks about the band's Asylum album, the talent of drummer Eric Carr, Alive III, Carnival Of Souls, and current projects he has in the works.

Looking back on Asylum

Kulick: "Asylum had a great balance of exciting rock songs and the same time a lot of great melodic rock stuff like 'Tears Are Falling' and 'Who Wants To Be Lonely'. These are songs I still love playing. Paul (Stanley) was mostly in charge of that one. Gene (Simmons) was still looking at acting, I know there has been a lot of press about that. Once we got into the studio they were bouncing me back and forth between the two of them. I think I went three weeks with no days off. Gene doesn't believe in vacations and Paul would like the weekends off. I never got a break....but who cares. There I was there in a Electric Lady Studio, which was Jimi Hendrix's place. It was a childhood dream, very exciting. I'm still very proud of Asylum. It's interesting how that album means so much to a lot of people."

On Eric Carr and the Rockology album

Kulick: "It was always unfortunate if Eric wrote a great ballad but we already had the ballad from Paul, so then we couldn't use Eric's. He had to deal with that. He had some success writing with them and with Bryan Adams. Eric had his trials and tribulations, but once I had the permission from the family to look at what they had, we put out Rockology. First it was on CD, then LP, and now I'm talking to people to get in on a picture disc. Celebrating Eric's life and contribution to KISS is important. He's quite loved because of all of his talent and contributions."

On Alive III

Kulick: "Well look, the first Alive was what solidified them as major artists. There's something about the live versions of those songs that represented a much grander representation then the studio versions. That album means a lot to the fans that grew up with make up KISS. Alive III has quite a bit of it is vintage songs. A diehard make-up fan will never look at the Alive III version of 'Love Gun' as more interesting as the one on Alive II. The line up with me and Eric Singer had great chemistry and playing quality and means a lot to people. I think Alive III is the most organic of the three albums. Of course I wasn't there, but I've heard stories. I'm not going to say that Alive III was a virgin recording either. I remember touching up one thing and Paul did a little bit, but it wasn't massively redone."



On Carnival of Souls and losing his position in KISS

Kulick: "I was happy that it came out at all. Let's face it, it's very hard to imagine what KISS would have been like without the reunion. It was so obvious that KISS was veering off, kinda like Star Wars coming back again. It was pop culture time. Put the guys in make up with nothing new, they didn't need anything new. The interest was there. So I can't imagine what a Carnival Of Souls tour would have been like or what would have been next for us. It was the right time for them to do it then and the way they tour now is probably the best model for the band. I do believe that when they do that last show they will celebrate and have my participation. They move the KISS brand forward in such an incredibly successful manner, it just reflects positive on me as well."