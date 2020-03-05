BRUCE KULICK - New Episodes Of KISS Guitar Of The Month For 2020 Streaming Now

Last year, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick started a new video series called KISS Guitar Of The Month. The first three episodes of 2020 are now available to view below.

January 2020: Bruce shares his ESP Explorer, used on the Revenge tour and beyond, and featured on the cover of KISS Alive III.

February 2020: In this video Bruce shows off a 1989 Fender Strat used during the recording of the Revenge album.

March 2020: This month Bruce shares his replica of the ESP M-1 multi-swirl model. The original was featured in the "Who Wants To Be Lonely" video and on the Asylum tour.