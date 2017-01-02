BRUCE KULICK Performs “The Monday Blues” In New Video

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick presents “The Monday Blues” saying, “Since the Holidays are sadly over, enjoy my riffs and here's to a fabulous 2017!”

In other recent news, Bruce Kulick performed the American national anthem at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on December 23rd when the Los Angeles Clippers played the Dallas Mavericks. Video from the performance is available below.

And Kulick played 10 KISS songs on December 6th at Ultimate Jam Night's tribute to KISS at the world famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Live video footage shot by Johnny Angel of “I Still Love You“ with Bruce Kulick, Debby Holiday, Matt Starr, Jorgan Carlsson and Alex Kane can be seen below, along with more footage from the night.

Kulick, also known for his membership in Grand Funk Railroad, was a member of KISS from 1984 – 1996 during its so-called “no makeup” era. His performance of 10 KISS songs at Ultimate Jam Night was the most played in one show since his inclusion in the band.

Over 50 artists including Ace Frehley bassist Chris Wyse, L.A. Guns guitarist Michael Grant, Gov’t Mule bassist Jorgen Carlsson, Autograph vocalist Simon Daniels, drummer Jason Sutter of Marilyn Manson, guitarist Nikki Stringfield of the Iron Maidens and Ira Black of Westfield Massacre performed tunes from KISS’ entire career.