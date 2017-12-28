BRUCE KULICK Reflects On His 12 Years In KISS - "It Wasn’t My Place To Tell Them What To Do Or What Not To Do"

In a new interview with Metal Rules, guitarist Bruce Kulick (Grand Funk Railroad, ex-KISS) discusses performing on KISS Kruise VII, a new solo album, the story of the band Rated X, the failed KISS Revenge-era reunion on the Kruise and much more. An excerpt follows:

Metal Rules: Do you think that, because there were so many positive things happening this year, that there might be even more demand for Bruce Kulick in 2018?

Bruce Kulick: "Yeah. In every way, I’m more confident about my abilities. All I can do is really control my career, my destiny. I know when it came to the gig, to the Kruise, there were a lot of things that had to be discussed with my brother and I. Brent and Todd were not involved in the beginning when we were asked to be on the Kruise. It’s amazing how organically it all came together. But again, just like I would love to say that there are certain things that I think Grand Funk could do a little differently. But it’s not my place. It’s just like with KISS when I was there for 12 years. It wasn’t my place to tell them what to do or what not to do. It’s their thing. But I do know if I want to look at Bruce as a brand, okay. Bruce Burger or whatever. I am feeling more confident or more knowledgeable of what I think what would work. I don’t want just to make a fan happy, I want to be proud of what I’m doing as well. So, I’m in a good place. I have to admit emotionally, and even financially, I’m very proud of myself. But I always have a good team behind me. They’re people that you wouldn’t necessarily… some you know, some you’ve heard of. I’m not the one person that doesn’t have… I don’t make all the decisions. I make the final decisions. But I know who to reach out to, to test the waters, to be sure."

Read the complete interview at Metal-Rules.com.

(Photo - Marko Syrjala)