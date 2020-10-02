BRUCE KULICK Reveals Late Brother BOB KULICK's Cause Of Death

Grammy Award-winning producer / guitarist Bob Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., Motörhead, etc.) passed away on May 28 at the age of 70 ; a cause of death had not yet been revealed, until now

Bob's younger brother Bruce Kulick (KISS, Union, Grand Funk Railroad) issued the following statement earlier today:

"Many of you have asked how my brother died. I didn’t have the information until a few days ago from the Las Vegas County Coroner. He passed away in his home, from natural causes due to heart disease.

"Sadly, I was unaware that my brother had complained to his doctor about chest pains and heart palpitations. I recently discovered this by looking at his medical papers, and I believe he was due to be treated, but the pandemic might of prevented it. For me this was a shock, as it was so sudden. I hope if you experience any pain or discomfort, please see your doctor.

"As much as this knowledge about his passing is closure for me and my family, he was too young to die.

"Thank you all for your support with his passing. I will continue to celebrate his career and share his photos and accomplishments, along with a lighter side of my brother many of you never knew."

Bob Kulick RIP 1/16/1950 - 5/28/2020



(Top photo - Julie Bergonz)