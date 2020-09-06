BRUCE KULICK - September Episode Of KISS Guitar Of The Month Streaming

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick shares a 1983 Gibson Flying V in the May edition of KISS Guitar Of The Month, which can be seen below.

"This months’ KISS Guitar has a very cool connection to American Football, says Kulick. "In addition, it's the first month I''ll be sharing my new Amplified series. Filmed and edited by Lisa Lane Kulick with some 'guitar geek' help from me."

Back in June 2020, Kuarantine, the supergroup featuring Chris Jericho of Fozzy, Kent Slucher of Luke Bryan Band, Joe McGinness of Klassik 78, and PJ Farley of Trixter, released their cover of the KISS song "Heart Of Stone", featuring Bruck Kulick. The single is now available everywhere for streaming and download via Madison Records with distribution by The Orchard.

"All of us in Kuarantine were pleasantly surprised and stoked to hear the HUGE reaction to our first single 'No No No!'," shares Jericho. "So, what can a band that specializes in non-make up '80s KISS songs do to top that reaction with their second single? How about tap the guitar player from that era to join the band? That's exactly what we did when we asked former KISS axeman Bruce Kulick to join us on 'Heart Of Chrome'... and he CRUSHED IT! See kids, there's always a positive in every negative: only in a pandemic can you form a KISS cover band with the ex-guitar player from KISS!"

Watch the video below: