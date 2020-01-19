BRUCE KULICK To Record New Material With KISS Kruise Band Featuring TODD KERNS

"Recently I have made mention in the press of the desire to record new material with the best players I know, Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz, and Zach Throne," said former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

"These super talents absolutely made KISSTORY with me on the recent KISS Kruises by performing super versions of my era in KISS. My “Vegas MOBB” and I will be recording new material in 2020. (MOBB = Members of Bruce’s Band). And we all cannot wait to have you hear what we are capable of! I will keep you all posted on our progress!"

Bruce Kulick played in KISS from 1984 to 1996; he's currently a member of Grand Funk Railroad.

Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz both play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, as well as all-Canadian cover band Toque.

Zach Throne has played with Raiding The Rock Vault, Toque, Sin City Sinners, and Corey Taylor.

(Photos courtesy of Andy Friedemann)